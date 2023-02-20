'Watch Out India': Brett Lee Fires Away Mystery Spinner Warning For Team India Ahead of 3rd Test

Even though Australia are currently trailing the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023, which India successfully retained after beating the visitors by 6 wickets in Delhi taking a 2-0 lead in the series, Brett Lee has fired a warning in India’s way.

While both the previous two Test matches ended in three days, with Australia proving to be no match for India former Australian pacer Lee feels the visitors still have a few tricks up their sleeves.

In the first Test in Nagpur India prevailed by an innings and 132 runs, while the second Test also went the home side’s way.

Australia suffered uncharacteristic collapses in their second innings in both matches and only a miracle can help them level their series 2-2 to salvage their pride.

There is one player though who could prove to be a thorn in the third Test for India, with new boy Todd Murphy picked as a difference maker for Australia by Lee. Speaking on his YouTube channel, the legendary pacer earmarked the mystery spinner as Nathan Lyon’s successor.

“Who after Nathan Lyon? Well, it looks like they found their answer in the young 22-year-old superstar off-spinner Todd Murphy. What a sensational debut it was for Australia. Australia lost the match by a whopping margin but Todd Murphy made the world sit up and take notice," stated Lee.

In the first Test, Murphy did pick up seven wickets during India’s first innings, that too on his debut, and he troubled some senior players like Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravindra Jadeja among others.

“In the only innings that Australia bowled, he picked up 7/124. Five wickets were the wickets of KL Rahul, Ravi Ashwin, Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Ravi Jadeja. What a dream debut it was. He did so in the presence of his family all the way in Nagpur. I expect him to do better in abrasive conditions in India," Brett Lee added.

With Murphy still only 22, the Aussie legend expects him to get better.

“There are a lot of tough series ahead of him. Let’s see if he’s got it or not. For the sake of Australian cricket, I really hope the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is the only first chapter of what will be an epic career. Watch out India!" said Lee.

