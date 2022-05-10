Watch: Overseas Players Of Punjab Kings Mimic Popular Bollywood Dialogues And The Result Is Hilarious

Punjab Kings (PBKS) has been having an on and off-season of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The team had a bright start to the season, however, as the tournament advanced, Mayank and co lost the plot. While the team is languishing at the bottom of the points table, the management is pulling every string to keep the cricketers motivated and stress-free. Punjab have a five-day break from the tournament as their next clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 13. In the middle of their rigorous practice sessions in the nets, the franchise is seen adding a bit of fun by making overseas cricketers mouth Bollywood dialogues. PKBS recently shared a YouTube video that features the overseas cricketers taking part in the Bollywood dialogue challenge, wherein they had to repeat some famous one-liners.

Watch the video here:

The video started with the all-rounder Benny Howell, who had to speak a dialogue from the iconic movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Howell was given this dialogue - “Bade bade deshon mein aise chhoti chhoti baatein hoti rehti hain, Senorita." Cricketer Shahrukh Khan was roped in the Punjab squad this year. Australian fast bowler Nathan Ellis got confused between him and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. However, he managed to repeat the dialogue - “picture abhi baaki hai mere dost" - correctly. But the best was yet to come from Proteas speedster Kagiso Rabada and West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith.

Rabada was given a dialogue from Salman Khan’s film Wanted - ‘Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di fir main apne baap ki bhi nahi sunta.’ And the cricketer’s dialogue delivery will leave you in splits. Last but not least, Smith, who got the internet talking with his power-hitting shots. Well, Sunny Deol’s dialogue would just suit him perfectly. Smith was given a dialogue from Deol-starrer Damini - “Taareekh pe taareekh, taareekh pe taareekh, taareekh pe taareekh."

PBKS will play against RCB, Delhi Capitals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last three league games. Goes without saying, it is mandatory for them to win all three matches to keep themselves in the race of playoffs.

