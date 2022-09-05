Watch: Pakistan Dressing Room Erupts in Celebrations After Thrilling Win Over India

Pakistan registered a last-over win over arch-rivals India in a Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 in UAE. With their five-wicket win, Pakistan’s chances of playing the final have increased exponentially.

After the match, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video of the team’s dressing room celebration on Twitter. In the clip, the players can be seen in a euphoric mood after Iftikhar Ahmed finished the match.

“The raw emotions, the reactions and the celebrations, relive the last over of Pakistan’s thrilling five-wicket win over India from the team dressing room," read the Tweet from PCB.

Pakistan fans have praised PCB for sharing the jubilant celebrations of the team.

“Our team played magnificently, Mashallah. Love you team Pakistan," replied a fan.

Another ecstatic fan teased the Indian cricket fans and wrote, “Nothing beats the feeling of beating India."

Pakistan have impressed with their brand of cricket. Their bowling was always considered to be the strong point but they have now shown massive improvement in batting as well.

After winning the toss, Babar Azam chose to bowl first. Indian openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma provided a blistering start in the powerplay.

Both Rahul and Rohit looked in good touch before being dismissed in quick succession. But star India batter Virat Kohli anchored the innings with a superlative knock of 60 runs off just 44 balls. Riding on the back of Kohli’s knock, India managed to put up a challenging total of 181 on the board.

While chasing a tough total in a high-pressure game, Mohammad Rizwan showed tremendous game awareness and played a knock of 71 runs off 51 balls. But it was the big-hitting Mohammad Nawaz who blunted the Indian bowling attack.

Nawaz’s quickfire 42 off just 20 balls tilted the game in Pakistan’s favour.

While India lost their first Super 4 encounter, the Men in Blue continue to be the favourites to progress to the final with fans are hoping for another clash with Pakistan.

