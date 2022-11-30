Watch: Pakistan Pace Sensation Naseem Shah Fails Hilariously In Whisper Challenge

Ben Stokes and Co have arrived in Pakistan for a historic tour. The Three Lions are touring Pakistan after 17 long years for a three-match Test series. Pakistan has twice hosted its home series versus England on neutral ground in the UAE. However, millions of passionate cricket lovers in Pakistan are delighted that England will finally play Test cricket in Pakistan. The historic Test series has generated tremendous buzz on social media.

Ahead of the first Test match, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared an entertaining video from a promotional shoot on Twitter. In the amusing video, Pakistan’s Mohammad Wasim Jr and premier speedster Naseem Shah can be seen taking part in the delightful Whisper Challenge. The game involves guessing what the other person is saying while wearing headphones and listening to music.

While both Wasim and Naseem try their best in the challenge, the Islamabad United pacer comes out on top. PCB’s video has gone viral on the Internet and netizens have praised the young pacers for showcasing their funny side. Several fans also replied that PCB should make more videos like this. Moreover, Wasim and Naseem will play a huge role in the high-stakes series and fans are happy that both of them are chilled out before taking on a formidable side like England.

This is an important series for skipper Babar Azam. The 28-year-old was widely criticized for his captaincy in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. Babar is also going through a rough patch and hasn’t contributed heavily with the bat in recent months. A comprehensive Test series win against the mighty England team will go a long way in silencing his critics. But recent reports are not great as far as the first Test in Rawalpindi is concerned.

Reports suggest that the England team is in disarray on the eve of the first Test as 13 to 14 members of the travelling party - including half the 16-man playing squad – are down with a virus or bug. Although England have brought their own chef on this tour, Omar Meziane, food poisoning also cannot be ruled out. If England fails to put together a fit playing XI for the first Test, scheduled to begin on December 1, the match could be postponed for 24 hours.

