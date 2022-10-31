Watch: Pakistan Players Engage in Fun Session with Children, ICC Shares Video

Prominent players from the Pakistan cricket team took out time from their hectic World Cup schedule to engage in a fun session with children in Perth on Thursday. ICC shared a video of the players meeting with the youngsters as part of the Cricket 4 Good clinic program. The likes of captain Babar Azam, mentor Mathew Hayden, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Haider Ali participated in the light-hearted session.

The children seemed enthralled and star-struck by meeting their favourite cricketers in person. Babar and his men conducted some light practice sessions and drills with the children. Dahan, Ali, and Afridi engaged the children in throwdowns and catching practice, while Rauf was seen passing on some of his bowling expertise. Meanwhile, Masood and Babar displayed some of their batting skills.

ICC shared the heartwarming video on their official Twitter handle. “Pakistan players took time out from their busy schedule at the T20 World Cup to run the ICC Cricket 4 Good clinic in Perth," ICC wrote in the caption.

“I remember when I used to come across my heroes. It was a dream come true and we would miss school for it. These kids will remember these days; they’ll remember that Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi were here," Shaan Masood said in the video clip.

“These guys are superstars of the modern game, but they still started with the basics of the game. The little things are so important to improving your game and I hope that’s what the kids have got out of today," said Mathew Hayden.

Pakistan’s world cup campaign got off to a dismal start as they lost to arch-rivals India in the tournament opener. Babar Azam’s men received a shocking defeat at the hands of Zimbabwe in their next encounter. Though they prevailed against the Netherlands on Saturday, India’s defeat against South Africa has further diminished their chances of qualifying. They will have to win all their remaining matches and will have to wait for favourable outcomes.

Pakistan will be up against Group 2 table toppers, South Africa in their next match on Thursday, November 3, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

