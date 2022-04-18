Watch: Pat Cummins And Shivam Mavi Team up For a Stunning Effort in the Field to Dismiss Riyan Parag

Kolkata Knight Riders star Pat Cummins produced one of the memorable moments of the ongoing IPL 2022 but not with his bowling. In fact, it was a forgettable outing with the ball for the Australian who took one wicket for 50 runs in his four overs but his effort in the field earned him praise from all around.

With three overs remaining, Rajasthan Royals were primed for a big finish with their scorecard reading 189/3. Riyan Parag had just joined Shimron Hetmyer after Jos Buttler produced a sparkling century - 103 off 61 - his second ton of the season. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer threw the ball to his only bowler who had managed to escape the assault from RR batters - Sunil Narine - to bowl the 18th over.

Parag lofted the first delivery of the over from Narine with power, over his head. Cummins, at long-of, took an overhead catch while running but soon realised the momentum was pushing him towards the advertising cushions. Meanwhile, as luck would have it, Shivam Mavi was also running in from long-on and Cummins spotted him and in time, lobbed the ball towards him.

However, the ball was a little high for Mavi who timed his leap well and took a one-handed catch to cap off an incredible turn of events in the field for KKR. The umpires checked if Cummins had released the ball in time before hitting the cushions and he had indeed.

Meanwhile, KKR had an off-day on the field, again. Their captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first. However, Buttler continued his stunning start to the season as he laid into the KKR bowlers, hitting boundaries to all parts of the ground.

He soon raised his third ever century of IPL career and fell in the 17th over of Cummins after having clubbed nine fours and five sixes. RR captain Sanju Samson played a nice hand too, hitting 38 off 19 before Hetmyer polished off the finish with an unbeaten 26 off 13 with RR posting a big 217/5 in 20 overs.

