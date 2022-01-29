Watch: Playing with broken jaw, Australia's Beth Mooney saves boundary with stunning dive in Women’s Ashes

If there was one picture or video to show what commitment looks like, it should be of the boundary save attempt by Australia women’s team batter Beth Mooney during the ongoing Ashed face off against England in Canberra. Despite a broken jaw, Mooney not only took to the field but gave her best to save every run. In an attempt to save the boundary, Mooney was seen diving near the boundary without even thinking of her broken jaw.

A video of this brilliant save attempt was shared by 7 Cricket on Twitter. “Playing with a broken jaw and Beth Mooney is still throwing herself around in the field," read the caption of the video.

Watch it here

Mooney was injured while batting in the nets in the run-up for the one-off Ashes Test. The batter had to undergo surgery and was fitted with three plates and a wire to hold her jaw together. While doctors advised her to stay away from the match, Mooney returned to the side for the Ashes Test in just 9 days of her surgery. The batter reportedly is on a liquid-only diet.

Batting in the first innings Mooney could score only 3 runs, however, her team managed to post a total of 337 runs for the 9 wickets before declaring the innings.

Australian skipper Meg Lanning starred with a brilliant 93 runs knock while opener Rachel Haynes scored 86. The Australian innings also saw important contributions from tailenders Tahil McGrath and Ashleigh Gardener who scored half-centuries.

In response, the English team scored 297 runs thanks to the 168 run knock by Heather Knight. At stumps on Day 3, Australia had scored 12 runs for the loss of both the openers. The hosts have a total lead of 52 runs at the end of the play.

Previously Australia faced England in a three-match T20 series and won it 1-0. Two of these three matches were abandoned due to rain. The multi-format series will conclude with a four-match ODI series played between the two teams.

