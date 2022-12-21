WATCH: Rahul Dravid Gives Advice to Mushfiqur Rahim Ahead of India vs Bangladesh Second Test

Rahul Dravid and Mushfiqur Rahim had a spirited conversation in the nets ahead of the India vs Bangladesh game. The 35-year-old failed to make an impression in the series’ first test match, scoring a meagre 28 and 23 runs in the first and second innings respectively for Bangladesh.

The Indian side cruised to a comfortable 188-run victory against the home side in the first test at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. India got off to a great start, putting up 404 runs on the board, followed by great bowling performances throughout the match.

The men from Bangladesh gave a commendable effort in their second innings but a total of 513 was always a little too much. Rahim also struggled in the ODI series between both nations before the Test matches.

The 35-year-old only managed to score 18, 12 and 7 runs in the three-match ODI series respectively. Mushfiqur will have one last chance to prove his batting prowess in the second test match against India. It may be one of the reasons he was eager to take help from any possible means, including the opposition camp.

Rahim had a lengthy chat with Rahul Dravid during a practice session in Mirpur on Tuesday. Dravid was seen doing most of the talking and using multiple hand gestures to give him advice on how to tackle bowlers. Both were also seen embracing towards the end of the video as a token of appreciation from the Bangladeshi player.

The Men in Blue are leading the test series 1-0. They would be hoping to continue their winning momentum to keep them in the race to qualify for the World Test Championship final. The Indian side will have to play without Rohit Sharma, who has been absent since sustaining a thumb injury in the second ODI against Bangladesh.

KL Rahul shall lead the side in his absence with Cheteshwar Pujara claiming the role of vice-captain. Navdeep Saini has also been ruled out of the second Test match due to an abdominal muscle strain. India will cross swords with Bangladesh in the second Test match on December 22, 9:00 am IST at the Sher-e-Bangla stadium.

