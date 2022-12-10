Watch: Rahul Dravid guides Washington Sundar during net session in Chattogram

Washington Sundar has emerged as a genuine all-rounder for Team India in recent months. Now, BCCI has shared an uplifting video of Sundar from his recent net session. Here, Sundar can be seen getting some invaluable batting tips from head coach Rahul Dravid. The clip has created a tremendous buzz on Twitter. Fans are happy to see Sundar sweating it out in the nets under the supervision of a legend like Dravid.

Many have hailed the former India captain for spotting the weakness in Sundar’s game and working on it.

One fan wrote, “Exactly what Washington needed. Backfoot game against spin! Sunder plays everything on front foot against spinners. Dravid observed it."

Sundar spoke about his training session with Dravid at the pre-match press conference and said, “Dravid has had so much experience playing the one-day format and has played so many games that he had some insights to share for me to do well in these conditions. Every discussion that we have is very valuable for me. I am lucky that way."

Sundar played well in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand. However, the 23-year-old has not been able to score heavily in the first two ODIs in this series. KL Rahul and Co will be playing for their pride when they take on Bangladesh in the third ODI on Saturday. With the three-match ODI series already lost, Team India will be keen to avoid the ignominy of a clean sweep against Bangladesh. Sundar will play a key role if India is to win the last ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Moreover, this will be an important match for Virat Kohli. The star India batter has not been able to replicate his superb form in T20Is in longer formats of the game. He would want to get some runs under his belt before the start of the Test series against Bangladesh.

Rahul Dravid might have some headaches in putting together a formidable playing XI as skipper Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen have been sidelined due to injury. In fact, Rohit is a major doubt for the upcoming Test series as well.

