Watch: Rahul Dravid, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav Wish 'Fighter' Rishabh Pant a Speedy Recovery

India T20I captain Hardik Pandya, head coach Rahul Dravid along with a host of other cricketers have sent their warm wishes for the recovering Rishabh Pant who was hospitalised last week after his car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Pant was immediately rushed to a local medical facility for emergency treatment before being shifted to Max hospital in Dehradun.

India will start their home season with a T20I series against Sri Lanka from Tuesday and ahead of that, the BCCI has shared a video on social media wishing Pant a speedy recovery.

“Hey Rishabh, hope you are doing well. Hope you get well soon," Dravid said in the video. “Over the last one year, I have had the privilege of seeing you play some of the greatest innings played in Indian Test cricket history. I know that you have got the character and the ability to get yourself out of very difficult situations."

He added, This is one such challenge and I know you will bounce back like you have done so many times last year. Look forward to having you back soon buddy."

Pandya called Pant a ‘fighter’.

“Just wanted to wish you a very speedy recovery. I know you’ve been a fighter and things are not as you would have liked but life is like that. I know the kind of person you are. You will break all the doors and make a comeback as what you have always had. My love and wishes are always with you. Whole team and nation is behind you. Get well soon my brother," he said.

Besides the duo, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill also prayed for his quick recovery, wishing to see him come back stronger.

