Watch: Rahul Dravid's heartwarming smile on seeing his batting stats during India-Sri Lanka ODI

Team India defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the second ODI and registered an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series on Thursday. In addition to India’s dominant performance, head coach Rahul Dravid has generated tremendous buzz on Twitter. While the match was going on, Dravid’s batting stats were shown by the broadcaster on screen. The 50-year-old had a priceless reaction when he saw that his batting stats were being shown on television during India’s innings. Now a video of Dravid’s heartwarming reaction is going viral on Twitter. In the video, Dravid can be seen beaming on seeing his career stats in Test cricket and ODIs.

Advertisement

Netizens have loved Dravid’s reaction and they have praised the veteran cricketer as a stalwart of the game. Fondly known as The Wall, Dravid is one of the greatest cricketers to have ever played the game. Dravid played 164 Tests and 340 ODIs for India. Moreover, he also led the national team from 2005-07. India secured a rare Test series win on English soul in 2007 under his captaincy. The former India captain was a prolific run-scorer as well and is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in Test cricket, having scored 13,288 runs.

Dravid smashed 48 international centuries during the course of his illustrious 16 year long career.

Although he announced his retirement from international cricket in 2012, he continues to be a tireless servant of Indian cricket.

Dravid has developed the next generation of players for Team India by grooming under-19 cricketers. He is currently the head coach of the senior team and Team India has done reasonably well under his tutelage. India reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup and has produced great results in bilateral series. Dravid has his task cut out for 2023 as he has to prepare the Indian team for the high-stakes ICC ODI World Cup. Cricket’s showpiece event will be held in India. There is considerable pressure on skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Dravid to end India’s ICC trophy drought. It remains to be seen whether Dravid is able to guide Team India to World Cup glory later this year.

Advertisement

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here