WATCH | RCB skipper Faf du Plessis' Brilliant Fielding Effort

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis truly led from the front as his team clinched an 18-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants on April 19 in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Skipper Faf not only exhibited his superb batting skills but also established his brilliance in fielding as well. Faf displayed an outstanding fielding effort in the 11th over of the Lucknow Super Giants innings.

On the first ball of the over, Lucknow all-rounder Deepak Hooda played a shot towards long on. Faf was quick enough to dive towards his left as he stopped the ball from crossing the boundary line. He did manage to save two runs ultimately but in this process, while saving the boundary, the 37-year-old Bangalore captain could have suffered an injury as he crashed against the LCD ad boards. Faf was seen clutching at his shoulder initially but seemed fine to carry on eventually.

In the game, batting first, Bangalore registered a healthy total of 181 runs losing six wickets in 20 overs. Skipper Faf played a terrific inning of 96 runs off 64 balls to help his side in reaching a defendable total. His inning comprised of 11 boundaries and 2 sixes. In the 20th over, Faf was dismissed as Jason Holder’s slower bouncer did the trick. The former South Africa skipper tried to play a pull shot. But Faf could not time it properly as Marcus Stoinis took the catch to send the Bangalore skipper back to the dressing room.

Bangalore had failed to start their innings on a promising note after they lost their opening batter Anuj Rawat (4 runs off 5 balls) and former skipper Virat Kohli (0) in the first over. But Bangalore’s captain stayed calm and helped his side in avoiding the early danger.

For Lucknow, Dushmantha Chameera and Jason Holder picked up two wickets as Krunal Pandya claimed one wicket to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore within 181 runs.

In reply, Lucknow Super Giants lost their first wicket in the third over of the match. Later, skipper KL Rahul (30 runs off 24 balls) and Pandya (42 runs off 28 balls) tried to help their side in reaching the target but eventually, Lucknow could only score 163 runs losing eight wickets in 20 overs.

