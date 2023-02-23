Watch: Richa Ghosh Shows Lightning Quick Reflexes to Inflict Stumping on Alyssa Healy

Indian wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh has been on-fire throughout the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup 2022. The youngster showed excellent reflexes in the semifinal clash against Australia on Thursday, at the Newlands Cricket Ground.

Ghosh inflicted a stumping on Alyssa Healy to provide India with the all-important breakthrough.

Radha Yadav played a key role in the dismissal, bowling a brilliant delivery which deceived the Australian opener, and after that, Ghosh did the rest of the work from behind the stumps.

Having won the toss, Australian skipper Meg Lanning decided to bat first. The five-time World champs came flying out of the blocks.

Advertisement

Follow live - India vs Australia Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Semi-final: Jemimah Departs, AUS Strike Back

Openers Healy and Beth Mooney put up an opening stand of 52 runs. Both of them looked in control and punished some slack fielding from Indian players.

There were a couple of misfields, and a few dropped catches as well. Shafali Verma dropped Lanning and while she would ultimately dismiss the Aussie player at the second time of asking, it happened after Healy was sent back to the dugout after good work from Ghosh and Radha.

Radha bowled a good length delivery, which didn’t get any purchase from the surface and it stayed low, much to the dismay of Healy who got deceived, as she came dancing down the pitch.

The Australian opener completely mistimed her effort and couldn’t make any effort whatsoever, as the ball flew past her bat. Ghosh though was alert as she collected the ball and rattled the stumps to draw first blood for India.

ALSO READ| Shafali Verma Does a Virat Kohli, Indian Opener Reacts Furiously After Taking Beth Mooney’s Catch - WATCH

Advertisement

Watch:

The dismissal did help India claw their way back in the contest somewhat, but the Australian finished their innings on a high as skipper Lanning smashed an unbeaten 49-run knock to help her side put up a total of 172/4 on the board in 20 overs.

Mooney had earlier scored 54 runs, while Ashleigh Gardner also added 31 runs to the cause.

Get the latest Cricket News here