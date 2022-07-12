WATCH: Rishabh Pant Takes a One-handed Stunner to Dismiss Ben Stokes on Duck in 1st ODI

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant grabbed a sensational one-handed catch behind the stumps to dismiss Ben Stokes on a duck in the first ODI match at Kennington Oval. India pace duo Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami ran riot with the ball in the powerplay after skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first.

In the third over of the match, Shami bowled a peach of a delivery which nipped back in as Stokes failed to defend it and edged it to Pant behind the stumps who grabbed a one-handed stunner to compliment the bowler’s effort.

England had a horrible start with the bat on Tuesday as Roy, Root and Stokes departed for ducks which put pressure on Jonny Bairstow who also threw his wicket away on 7. It didn’t stop there as destructive batter Liam Livingstone also took a long walk back towards the pavilion after getting castled on a duck by Bumrah.

Earlier, skipper Rohit won the toss and elected to bowl to exploit the early overcast conditions and his bowlers didn’t disappoint him. Former India captain Virat Kohli missed out due to a niggle as Shreyas Iyer got a chance in the XI while pacer Arshdeep Singh also sustained a right abdominal strain to miss the opening match.

“We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover and it’s overcast as well. I guess sun will be out in sometime. We want to have a score in front of us. Shami, Bumrah - those guys can swing the ball. It’s important to take wickets upfront and put brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters, two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3," Rohit said at the toss.

While Buttler was excited to get his start players Root, Bairstow and Stokes back after they missed the T20I series.

“We would have done the same thing, we would have bowled first. I am learning a lot about myself, and about my role. Looking forward to the ODI series, it has been a great learning experience. It’s great to welcome those guys back. They (Root, Bairstow, Stokes) are few of the best players in the world. There are a lot of selfless guys in the team, that will be exactly the same today," Buttler said.

