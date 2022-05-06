Watch: Rishabh Pant ‘vibing’ with Ricky Ponting's son Fletcher over football

Rishabh Pant sure knows how to keep everyone entertained, be it off or on the field. Ahead of the must-win clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, the Delhi Capitals skipper was seen bonding with Ricky Ponting’s son Fletcher, over a game of football.

In a video posted by Delhi Capitals on social media, Fletcher and Pant can be seen battling it out in a game of football during the team’s practice session. The little one was in no mood to let Pant take a lead and was seen tackling him with impressive skills.

Towards the end of the video, Fletcher can be seen hitting a long ball. “Just two friends vibing over football. We can’t get enough of RP17 and Fletcher playing football together," read the caption shared along with the video.

Rishabh Pant shares a good equation with Ricky Ponting who has been Delhi’s head coach since the 2018 season of IPL. Pant took charge as the team’s skipper last season after Shreyas Iyer had to miss the tournament due to a shoulder injury. Delhi finished at the top spot after the end of the league stage of the tournament last year. The side’s good performance earned Pant a permanent appointment as the skipper.

However, the current season has not gone as per the expectations of the Delhi-based IPL franchise. With 10 points from 10 matches, Delhi Capitals are currently placed at the fifth spot on the points table and are in a situation where every match is do or die.

In the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, Delhi put up a mammoth total of 207/3 after being invited to bat first. Banking on a brilliant 92 from opener David Warned and 35-ball 67 from Rovman Powell, Delhi Capitals overcame the initial hiccups and got good runs on the board. Hyderabad was restricted 186/8 giving Delhi a 21-run victory and two crucial points.

