Watch: Rishabh Pant’s Hilarious Prank on Umpire at Toss During Qualifier 2

Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals were knocked out of IPL following their heartbreaking loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Qualifier 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Following Delhi’s exit, several videos of the DC squad in tears have flooded the internet. Amid, the viral content, there is also a short clip of skipper Rishabh Pant pulling a prank at umpire Anil Chaudhary during the toss.

Have a look at Pant’s hilarious antics at the toss:

The video starts with Pant walking towards Chaudhary. The umpire who was seen holding a box of balls in his hands and spin wizard Ravichandran Ashwin could be seen checking them. After that, Pant could be seen tickling Chaudhary on his waist. When the umpire turned to see who it was Pant moved away to confuse him. And, Pant seemed to have confessed that he was the culprit and the duo shared a laugh.

Despite a strong performance throughout the season, Delhi Capitals have once again failed in achieving their ultimate target – winning the elusive Indian Premier League trophy.

Delhi finished the league stage of IPL 2021 at the top spot with 20 points from 14 games. However, two back to back losses in the Qualifiers at the hands of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders saw DC bowing out of the tournament.

At the end of second Qualifier, an emotional Pant acknowledged that his side was not able to rotate the strike in the middle-overs.

Pant praised his bowlers for pulling it back in the death over before vowing to come back stronger next year.

