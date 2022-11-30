WATCH | Rishabh Pant's Sharp Retort at Harsha Bhogle’s Question on Virender Sehwag Comparison, Video Goes Viral

Rishabh Pant has been the centre of attention for a while now and from leading an Indian team earlier in the year, now things have taken a turn for the worse with clamour around the hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter’s place in India’s white-ball side. After being sidelined for the majority of the build-up to the T20 World Cup, Pant would have hoped to shut down his critics with a good showing in New Zealand where he got an extended run in both the T20Is and the ODIs.

However, the Delhi boy has not been able to set the stage on fire. During a pre-match interaction on Amazon Prime with Harsha Bhogle ahead of the 3rd ODI against New Zealand, Pant’s frustration with his own form as well as the outside noise came to the fore as the young player looked visibly miffed with one of the questions posed by the veteran broadcaster.

Bhogle asked Pant – drawing a parallel with one of India’s greatest, Virender Sehwag – how similar to the opener, Pant’s record in Tests is far better than in white-ball cricket as opposed to the perception that a batter of Pant’s flamboyant should have a superior record in white-ball game.

“I had asked the same question to Sehwag, now I’ll ask you. Looking at you, we get the feeling that white-ball cricket is your USP but it’s your Test record that is better…,: Bhogle has asked to which Pant replied thus:

“Sir, records are just numbers. My white-ball record is not bad either…" Bhogle intervened saying “I’m not saying it’s bad, I’m comparing it with the Test numbers," but Pant was having none of it.

After this curious conversation, Pant found himself in the middle early after New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

India lost their openers Shikhar Dhawan (28) and Shubman Gill (13) by the 13th over, presenting Pant with yet another opportunity to play long innings. However, the wicketkeeper-batter lasted only 16 deliveries and was caught at midwicket trying to muscle a short ball outside off towards the cow corner. He made only 10 runs.

With Sanju Samson breathing down his neck and Ishan Kishan also in the fray, a lean series here will add more pressure on Pant come the Bangladesh tour.

While in Tests, Pant has already played some memorable knocks and averages 43 with a strike-rate of 72 and his ODI record isn’t too shabby either with an average of 35 striking at 107.54. The worry though is the T20Is with the left-hander averaging 22 with a strike rate of 126.37 in 66 T20Is he has played so far.

Though to be fair to him, Pant has had not got a consistent run in the T20I side off late and even his batting position has not yet been fixed.

