Watch: Rob Keogh Takes a Stunning One-handed Catch Near Boundary During T20 Blast

Rob Keogh produced a moment of sheer individual brilliance as he leapt and plucked the ball out of thin air for a stunning one-handed catch near the boundary during the ongoing T20 Blast in England. Representing Northamptonshire, Keogh’s effort resulted in the dismissal of Leicestershire’s middle-order batter Rishi Patel on 10.

Chasing a mammoth 228, Leicestershire were 87/3 in the 12th over being bowled by left-arm spinner Freddie Heldreich when Rishi went for a slog sweep. He connected well and for a moment it appeared the ball will sail over the boundary for a six.

However, Keogh took a couple of steps to his left and timed his jump to perfection before sticking out his left hand to stop the ball in its tracks before taking a tumble.

Northamptonshire opted to bat first at the County Ground and were off to an excellent start courtesy the opening pair of Chris Lynn and Ben Curran. The pair added 106 runs before being separated.

Curran made 31 off 25 before departing but Lynn went on to score a century - an unbeaten 106 off 56. His innings featured 12 fours and three sixes.

That Northamptonshire were able to post such a massive total was in part thanks to James Neesham’s blistering innings as well. Neesham blasted 30-ball 75* with the help of five fours and six sixes.

Chasing the target, Leicestershire lost two wickets early before recovering. Captain Colin Ackermann and Scott Steel added 65 runs to repair the early damage.

However, Ben Sanderson and Freddie Heldreich took three wickets each as Leicestershire finished with 185/9 in 20 overs as Northamptonshire recorded an impressive 42-run win - their second in four matches.

On the other hand it was Leicestershire’s third defeat in four matches.

Lancashire who have won three of their four matches with one being tied currently lead the North Group with seven points. The South Group is led by Middlesex who have won all three of their matches for six points.

