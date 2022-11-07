WATCH: Rohit Sharma Fan Breaches Security at the MCG, Gets Fined for Rs 6 Lakh for Invading Pitch

An Indian cricket fan had to pay a huge penalty for invading the pitch to meet his favourite player – captain Rohit Sharma. During India’s final Super 12 tie against Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, a young boy breached the security cover and entered the play area to meet Rohit. The fan was seemingly in tears as he reached in front of the Indian skipper.

The moment was intervened by security personnel who escorted the young boy out of the ground. It has been learned that the fan was slapped with a fine of a whopping INR 6.5 lakhs for breaking the discipline of the MCG.

The incident happened during Zimbabwe’s chase of 187 and the video of the incident has been going viral on social media. Rohit rushed towards the security personnel who took the invader down. The Indian skipper could be seen signalling thumbs up to the young boy.

Team India defeated Zimbabwe by 71 runs to set up a semi-final showdown with England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022. After KL Rahul gave India a good start with his 35-ball 51, his second consecutive fifty in the tournament, and Suryakumar Yadav smacked a whirlwind 61 not out off just 25 balls, they reached a mammoth 186/5 in 20 overs, the bowlers made short work of the Zimbabwe batters to bowl them out for 115 in 17.2 overs.

Suryakumar’s belligerent knock, laced with his trademark scoops over fine leg and mesmerizing lofted shots apart from intelligent wristwork, meant India got 79 runs in the last five overs, enough to get the better of Zimbabwe comprehensively. But the man of the moment feels he is not doing anything different in the matches.

“The atmosphere in the team is very nice, and the build-up to the knockouts has been very nice. My plan is always clear. I’m not trying anything different. I bat the same way in the nets as well. He was also involved in a 65-run stand off 36 balls for the fifth wicket with Hardik Pandya, who made a run-a-ball 18. I think the plan was very clear when me and Hardik were batting. He said let’s take the positive route and see where we end up. We started hitting the ball well and never stopped till the 20th over," said Suryakumar after getting the Player of the Match award.

