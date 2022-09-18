Watch: Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya And Yuzvendra Chahal Arrive in Mohali For Australia T20I Series

The Indian cricket team landed in Mohali on Saturday for their first T20I of a three-match series against Australia that starts from September 28 (Tuesday). A video of India captain Rohit Sharma, allrounder Hardik Pandya and legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal was been shared on social media with the trio arriving in the city with a host of security personnel around them.

India are scheduled to play six T20Is in the run up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 staring October 16 in Australia. The former champions have been clubbed with Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and two qualifiers in Group 1.

Ahead of the Australia series though India have suffered a blow with right-arm pacer Mohammed Shami reportedly ruled out after testing positive for covid. He will be replaced in the squad by Umesh Yadav is said to have reached Mohali on Sunday morning.

After Australia, India will square off with South Africa for three T20Is and as many ODIs before flying down to Australia for the world cup.

Meanwhile, the Chandigarh Police on Saturday asked the Punjab Cricket Association to clear their outstanding dues it owes for the security cover being provided for previous matches.

“We have made security and law & order arrangements for the stay of both Indian and Australian teams in UT Chandigarh. Also, the Punjab Cricket Association has been asked to make payment of outstanding dues of previous matches held in Mohali, for which security arrangements were made by Chandigarh Police," Manisha, Manisha Chaudhary, SSP (traffic/security), told The Indian Express.

India’s updated squad for Australia T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Umesh Yadav.

