Watch: Rohit Sharma Lifts Virat Kohli After India's Nerve-shredding Win Over Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli once again proved why he’s called the ‘chase master’ as he enthralled with a stunning half-century in testing conditions and against old rivals Pakistan to guide India to a thrilling four-wicket win in the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

India recovered from a sorry 31/4 to 144/5 thanks to Kohli and Hardik Pandya taking reins of the tottering chase. They added 113 runs for the fifth wicket and Kohli flourished as the chase became tougher with the contest going down the wire.

Kohli made an unbeaten 82 off 53 with six fours and four sixes during his scintillating innings and once Ravichandran Ashwin scored the last run India needed to win off the final delivery, the Indian cricketers who were anxiously watching the proceedings from the sidelines, sprinted to the middle and mobbed their superstar who was quite emotional himself.

India captain Rohit Sharma was repeatedly shown with a tense expression during the final overs of the chase. And he celebrated by shouting his loudest, lost his voice and proceeded to lift Kohli on his shoulder.

“It’s a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that’s when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts," Kohli said in a chat with Ravi Shastri after the match.

