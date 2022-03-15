Watch: Rohit Sharma Links up With Mumbai Indians For IPL 2022

It’s not even been 24 hours since Rohit Sharma led India to a big win over Sri Lanka in a day-night Test in Bengaluru and the captain is already turned the IPL mode on having linked with his franchise Mumbai Indians. MI have shared clips of Rohit and his teammate Jasprit Bumrah entering the team bio-bubble.

In a video on Instagram, Rohit can be seen holding his daughter and entering the team hotel as he takes a look at the various IPL trophies he has won with MI over the years. The franchise is the most successful in the league’s history having won a record five titles so far and will be hoping to extend it to six this year.

They start their latest campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

MI Full Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen

