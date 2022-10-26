Watch: Rohit Sharma Mimics Journalist And Leaves Everyone in Splits; Video Goes Viral

India captain Rohit Sharma seemed elated after his side opened their T20 World Cup campaign with an enthralling win over Pakistan on Sunday. In a post-match press conference, Rohit displayed his funny element and mimicked the accent of a foreign journalist, leaving everyone in splits.

After India’s magnificent victory by four wickets in Melbourne, a journalist questioned Rohit about the team’s plans and how they executed their strategies. While the journalist was still speaking, Rohit was already amused by his accent and couldn’t resist smiling. The skipper began answering in a funny British-like accent. “I feel really good, I feel really good," Rohit said, mimicking the journalist. This left the whole press room in splits, inviting a huge collective laugh before Rohit went on to answer further.

The video of the rib-tickling incident from the press conference is going viral on social media and fans are also left amused by Rohit’s hilarious antics.

Earlier on Sunday, Rohit elected to bowl first in their opening match of the World Cup. Under overcast conditions, the Indian pacers put Pakistan in trouble early by getting the huge wickets of the openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Valiant half-centuries from Shan Masood and Iftikhar Ahmed led Pakistan to a respectable total of 159.

It was then the Pakistan pacers’ turn to breathe fire with the ball. India were pushed on the back-foot straight away, losing both Rohit and KL Rahul with nothing much on the board. Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel also returned soon after, leaving India in a bleak position of 31/4.

The talismanic Virat Kohli and all-rounder Hardik Pandya stepped up to withstand the storm. The two dropped the anchor and played cautiously. Their vast experience was on show as the two showed no panic even when the asking rate crept above 11 runs per over. After the 12th over, the duo decided to step on the gas, smashing 20 runs in that over.

They brought the equation down to 50 off the last three overs. Usually, one would place their bets on Pandya if it was about smashing it out of the park but surprisingly the all-rounder struggled to time the ball. Chase master, Virat Kohli decided to take the mantle into his hands. Kohli played arguably the best innings of his illustrious T20I career to take India over the line.

Kohli smashed the Pakistan bowlers and finished unbeaten with a score of 82 runs off just 53 deliveries. Kohli’s heartening celebration after Ravichandran Ashwin smashed the winning runs, gave accounts for his happiness. An elated Rohit picked up Kohli and congratulated him for his remarkable innings. India opened their campaign in style and will now want to keep the momentum going when they clash against the Netherlands on Thursday.

