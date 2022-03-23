Watch: Rohit Sharma’s Dance With Daughter Samaira is The Cutest Thing on Internet Today

Rohit Sharma, who was recently given the responsibility to lead the Indian cricket team in all three formats, is often touted as the most successful captain in the history of IPL. The hard-hitting batsman has guided Mumbai Indians to a record five-time IPL champions.

And as we edge closer to the scheduled start of IPL 15 from March 26, Mumbai Indians are all prepped up with a photo shoot. Rohit Sharma shared a small snippet from the photoshoot, which was an all-fun affair. In his caption, Rohit called it a part of the campaign that we normally do not see.

The one thing that grabbed the eyeballs of netizens from the video of the photoshoot is Rohit dancing with his daughter Samaira. In this behind-the-scenes video of the photoshoot, we see Rohit having fun as he sways his bat with swag and shakes a leg to some music. At one point, we see him holding his daughter’s hands and making her dance along. Apart from this, other players of the team have also shared their respective videos.

In the auction preceding the tournament, Mumbai Indians bought Ishan Kishan for a whopping ₹15.25 crore, making him the most expensive player of the season. This also means that there will be additional pressure on him to perform well this season.

Mumbai Indians will play their first match on March 27 against Delhi Capitals. Many key players from Mumbai Indians like Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult have gone to other teams. Rishabh Pant is the captain of the Delhi Capitals.

This year, two new teams — Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans — have also joined the IPL.

