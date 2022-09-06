WATCH: Rohit Sharma's Disappointing Reaction After DRS Declares KL Rahul Out During IND vs SL Asia Cup Match

KL Rahul once again failed to score big in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 and was dismissed on 6 against Sri Lanka in a crucial Super 4 clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The flamboyant opener was dismissed in the second over of the match as Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka introduced spinner Maheesh Theekshana early into the attack.

Rahul charged down the ground on the fifth ball of the over but failed to get the timing right and was given LBW out by the on-field umpire. While Rahul straightaway decided to take the review to give himself a chance. The third umpire took about five minutes to make the decision as the ball was close to bat before hitting the pads and it was also almost going down the leg but the ball-tracking showed it hit the stump.

Live Score India vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Super 4 Updates

Advertisement

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who was at the non-striker’s end had a heartbreaking reaction to the decision by the third umpire which went viral on social media.

Rahul has scored 70 runs in 4 matches so far in Asia Cup 2022 as he is struggling to get his form back after recovering from injury. He had a rough time in the last couple of months as he missed a lot of cricket due to injuries.

After Rahul, premier batter Virat Kohli also lost his wicket early as India were two down in quick succession. It was the fourth ball of the third over, Kohli tried to play the ball across the line and target the mid-wicket area, but it came back in to outsmart him and hit the timber.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

The star batsman — who faced just four balls — walked back to stunned silence from a sparse crowd dominated by Indian fans.

Earlier, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field first against India as they look to seal a final spot in the Asia Cup 2022.

The island nation, who won their opening Super Four contest against Afghanistan, need one more win to all but move into the final on September 11 and come in unchanged in Dubai.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here