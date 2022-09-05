Watch: Rohit Sharma's Hilarious 'Haath Toh Chhodo' Moment With a Fan in Dubai

Despite India’s defeat to Pakistan in a tense clash at the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday night, captain Rohit Sharma was gracious enough to meet with the fans who were waiting outside the stadium to get a a glimpse of the batting superstar after the match.

With India stars leaving the venue to board the team bus, few fans had gathered together, urging Rohit to sign autographs and take selfies with them and he obliged.

Few fans stuck out their hands in hopes of shaking Rohit’s hand and he didn’t disappoint. However, one eager fan didn’t let go of his hand and instead of getting annoyed, Rohit laughed and said, Arrey, haath toh chhodo (Please let go of my hand)’.

For the second time in a week, India and Pakistan played out a last-over thriller.

While last Sunday, India won the group fixture by five wickets, this time, when they met at the Super Four stage, Pakistan emerged victorious by the same margin.

“It’s a high pressure game we know that. You’ve got to be at it every time. A game like that can take a lot. We were calm even when there was a partnership between (Mohammad )Rizwan and (Mohammad )Nawaz. But that partnership obviously went a little long and they batted brilliantly. Games like this can bring the best out of them if they deliver," Rohit said at the post-match presentation.

It was India’s first defeat in the ongoing edition of the Asia Cup after they entered the Super Four stage with victories over Pakistan and Hong Kong.

Rohit and co will be back in action on Tuesday night when they clash with Sri Lanka in their second match of the stage. The teams which finish at the top-two spots of the Super Four stage will contest for the trophy on Sunday.

