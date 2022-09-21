Watch: Rohit Sharma's Superb Reaction After Steve Smith Gets Disappointed With DRS Adjudging Him Out

Right after he had belted a six and a four off successive deliveries from Umesh Yadav, Steve Smith tried disturbing the bowler’s line by moving across. Umesh though followed him and Smith then went for a cheeky dab to third man, a last-moment improvisation.

All he managed was an edge which was caught by wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. But the on-field umpire adjudged it as not out even though the bowler and the wicketkeeper seemed pretty much convinced it was out.

India captain Rohit Sharma then went for the DRS and Ultra-edge agreed with the duo of Umesh and Karthik, showing a spike and sending Smith on his way back to the dressing room. But the Australian seemed to be pretty disappointed by the call or maybe was unhappy with himself since he was batting quite well having reached 35 with the help of three fours and a six.

The cameras caught his reactions and then of Rohit who seemed to have enjoyed the breakthrough. Watch his hilarious gesture below:

As they say, one brings two and the departure of Smith indeed brought India another success in the same over of Umesh as the hosts took another successful review to overturn the not out decision to send back Glenn Maxwell cheaply on 1.

India though went on to lose the contest by four wickets with Cameron Green (61) and Matthew Wade (45*) playing the starring roles with the bat for Australia as they overhauled the target of 209 with four deliveries to spare.

Rohit pointed out the mistakes India made with the ball and in the field, dropping three catches.

“I don’t think we bowled well. 200 is a good score to defend, and we didn’t take our chances in the field. It was a great effort from our batters, but bowlers were not quite there. There are things we need to look at, but it was a great game for us to understand what went wrong," he said.

The second T20I of the three-match series will be played on Friday in Nagpur.

