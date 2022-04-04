Watch: Ross Taylor Holds Back Tears During National Anthem, Gets Guard of Honour For His Final International Innings

In what was an emotional final international match for Ross Taylor, the New Zealand batter failed to hold back tears during national anthem ahead of the start of the match and then later, as he walked out to bat one last time, Netherlands cricketers gave him a guard of honour.

Taylor, who entertained with slog sweeps, was out while playing the same shot after having scored 14 off 16 in the third and final ODI between New Zealand and Netherlands being played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton today.

The day began with Taylor trying his best to hold back tears during the customary pre-contest national anthems. This was his 450th match for New Zealand and he brought his three children - Mackenzie, Jonty and Adelaide - alongside for the national anthem.

Among the crowd was his wife Victoria and extended family as they witnessed one of the finest batters of his era take the field one last time.

The crowd had to wait until the 39th over to see Taylor walk out to bat after opener Martin Guptill was out on 106 - his 17th international century.

The 38-year-old delighted the fans with a six and was out after trying for a slog-sweep but managing a top-edge to be caught and bowled by Logan van Beek.

He returned to the dressing room amidst standing ovation and even brought out his tongue, a reminder of his trademark celebration.

New Zealand are aiming for a 3-0 clean sweep over Netherlands after having won the first two ODIs for an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

