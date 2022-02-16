Watch: S Sreesanth Sweats it Out in The Nets After IPL Auction Snub

Indian pacer S Sreesanth may not have bagged a contract at the recently concluded IPL 2022 mega auction but that has not deterred his zeal to make a strong comeback to competitive cricket. Soon after the IPL snub, the 39-year-old pacer was seen hitting the nets as part of his preparation for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2022.

Sreesanth, who will be seen representing Kerala in India’s premier red-ball domestic tournament, posted a video of his practice session on social media platforms. The video shows the right arm pacer charging in his run-up to deliver a perfect outswinger knocking the batter’s off stumps.

“Running in and bowling fast. Getting bowled consistently keeps me going for sure. Insane belief system, the best feeling ever. God’s grace," read the caption shared along with the video.

Sreesanth, who was banned for life for his alleged involvement in IPL spot-fixing in 2013, was hopeful of making a comeback to this year’s season. The pacer’s life ban was lifted by the Supreme Court in 2019.

Sreesanth entered his name for the IPL mega auction with a base price of Rs 50 lakh. Jowever, no franchise showed interest in signing the veteran bowler.

Playing for several franchises in the IPL till the 2013 season, the the right-arm pacer had picked 40 wickets in 44 outings with an average of 29.85 and an economy of 8.14 runs per over.

Sreesanth will now be hoping to leave a mark with his performance in the upcoming Ranji season. Kerala is set to start their campaign with a faceoff with Meghalaya in an Elite Group A fixture from Thursday (February 17) onwards.

If Sreesanth features in Kerala’s playing eleven, it will be his first appearance in the Ranji Trophy tournament after a gap of nine years.

Kerala will be led by Sachin Baby as the skipper and Vishnu Vindo as his deputy.

