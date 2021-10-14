Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Blown Away The Passion of a Little Spinner; Rashid Khan Reacts

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar may have retired from professional cricket years ago but his passion for the game remains intact. He continues to be closely associated with cricket through various means including his work with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians.

He often shares video clips of him batting through his social media handles. He shared one such clip on Thursday evening but it’s not of him showing his legendary batting skills.

This one is the video of a kid who is getting the ball to turn tremendously something that batters his age are unable to guage and one by one, they all are left bamboozled, wondering what happened.

And Tendulkar was himself impressed by the skills of the little boy who looked quite elated whenever a batter failed to read his deliveries and got bowled.

Watch the video below:

The video, as per Tendulkar, was shared with him by one of his friends and he praised the child for his love and passion for the game.

“Received this video from a friend… It’s brilliant. The love and passion this little boy has for the game is evident," Tendulkar wrote alongside the video.

Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan, known for his superlative bowling skills, also commented on the video, praised the boy’s bowling ‘skills.

Tendulkar retired as the most prolific batter in the history of international cricket, a record he continues to hold on to. During his storied career, the legend amassed 34357 runs across formats alongwith 100 centuries and 164 half-centuries. He himself was more than a handy bowler, taking 201 wickets across formats including two five-wicket hauls as well.

