Watch: Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys His Coffee Ahead of RSWS Final

Sachin Tendulkar will lead his India Legends side against Sri Lanka Legends in the final of the Road Safety Series on Saturday night. Ahead of what is expected to be a close contest, the cricket great shared a video on Instagram, where he can be seen relaxing while sipping coffee on International Coffee Day.

In the short clip, the batting legend can be seen standing on a lush green balcony, donning his India Legends kit and savouring his coffee.

As the camera panned closer to him, Tendulkar turned back and nodded his head in acknowledgement. He seemed absolutely focused and his zen-like energy can be felt even in the video.

“Savouring a hot cup of coffee and contemplating the exciting day ahead!" Sachin wrote in the caption.

The Tendulkar-led India Legends have been in impressive form in the ongoing RSWS 2022 and have made it to the final for the second time on the trot. They have reigned supreme and have made an unbeaten run to the summit clash.

Tendulkar though has scored 69 runs so far but will be itching for a big score in the finale. The 49-year-old has quite often during the event shown glimpse of his old self, displayed his immaculate batting prowess at the top of the order.

Tendulkar has also marshalled his troops well and has been spot on with his field placements and bowling changes.

The tournament decider seems like a recap of the previous edition’s final with the same opponents clashing for the title this time too.

Sri Lanka Legends have been in fine fettle and are the only side along with India to have been unbeaten in the competition.

India trounced Australia Legends in the semi-finals by five wickets to seal their spot.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka edged past West Indies to etch their place in the showdown. The Tillakaratne Dilshan-led side will seek retribution for missing out on the coveted trophy last year and will leave no stones unturned to be crowned as the champions.

