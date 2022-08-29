WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Plays Glorious Shots During Indoor Batting Session on National Sports Day

Legendary Sachin Tendulkar posted a video on his social media where he is showcasing his batting prowess on the special occasion of National Sports Day which is marked to celebrate the birth of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand. The special day is celebrated on August 29 as the people of India started celebrating the occasion in 2012.

In the video, Tendulkar was seen playing a wide range of shots where he played some glorious cover and straight drives while pulling some short balls during an indoor batting session.

“It’s #NationalSportsDay and how could I not play the sport I love and dedicated my life to. Share your pictures/videos playing your favourite sport #SportPlayingNation," Tendulkar captioned the video.

Earlier in the morning, Tendulkar shared an inspirational post on the special occasion where he said that age is just a number in sports.

“The story of Rupa, Lovely, Nayanmoni and Pinki is a story of hope. They not only ret-introduced a lesser-known sport to us, but also earned due recognition for themselves. Rupa Rani Tirkey was once a kabaddi player, Nayanmoni Saikia a weightlifter, Pinki Singh a cricketer, while Lovely Choubey was a sprinter.

“Despite their humble beginnings, they came together for a sport not known to many. And now with such a historic gold to their names, they have stood tall for the old adage - ‘Age is just a number’," Tendulkar wrote in a statement.

“We’ve seen several instances of people breaking the barriers of age to triumph in their dedicated sports. The examples are plenty around the world. Everyone’s hurdles are different, but it is with sheer determination and perseverance that one overcomes them. Sport is such a means which instills hope in people, and uplifts the spirit and mood of not only the sportsperson but also the nation, at large."

“In a country of 1.3 billion, what stops us then from breaking the hurdles and triumph in sports? As a youthful and vibrant nation, we have all from a young age to the old fighting for glory in their respective sports. On this National Sports Day, let us then continue with our collective endeavour to make India a ‘sports playing nation’ from a ‘sports loving nation’," concluded Tendulkar.

Legendary India women cricketer Mithali Raj remembered Dhyan Chand on the special occasion.

“The #NationalSportsDay serves as a reminder of the legacy of late Major Dhyan Chand who made the world take a notice of India’s might in the field of hockey. Today, we are making formidable progress in many different sports & we shall continue to excel. Happy National Sports Day!," she tweeted.

