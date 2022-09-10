WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar Turns Back Clock to Score Magnificent Fours Against South Africa Legends

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar turned back the clock and played a couple of lofty shorts during India Legends vs South Africa Legends in Road Safety World Series 2022. Tendulkar, who returned to the cricket field, was named the captain of the India Legends in the second season of the tournament.

The Master Blaster won the toss and elected to bat first against Jonty Rhodes’ South Africa on Saturday at Green Park, Kanpur.

Tendulkar opened the innings alongside wicketkeeper batter Naman Ojha as the fans were elated to see their childhood hero back with the bat in hand.

He scored 16 runs off 15 balls in which he scored two quality boundaries first over long-on to Makhaya Ntini and second over long-off against Johan van der Wath. The videos of Tendulkar’s shots went viral on social media.

Sachin helped India Legends in winning the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series last year. The Master Blaster had also emerged as the third-highest run scorer of the tournament in 2021. Sachin played seven matches and scored 233 runs at an average of 38.83. He also notched two half-centuries in the inaugural edition of the Road Safety World Series.

Along with these two teams, legends teams from Australia, England, New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will also take part in the second season of the Road Safety World Series.

The top-four teams will qualify for the semifinals to be played on September 28 and September 29 in Raipur with the final to be played on October 1 at the same venue.

India Legends (Playing XI): Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma, Pragyan Ojha

South Africa Legends (Playing XI): Henry Davids, Morne van Wyk(w), Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Jonty Rhodes(c), Johan Botha, Eddie Leie, Johan van der Wath, Garnett Kruger, Makhaya Ntini, Andrew Puttick

