WATCH: Sachin Tendulkar's Tea Break on Road Trip With Son Arjun

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar was seen enjoying a much-needed tea break during a road trip on Wednesday. Like everyone driving a long distance, the cricket maestro, too, needed a small tea break! Sachin posted a video on Instagram, in which he can be seen buying a cup of tea from a shop while his car was parked on the side of the road. The former India batter also used the opportunity to express his fondness for the classic chai-toast combination as well. Sachin also offered a cup of tea to his son Arjun Tendulkar.

In the video, Sachin can be heard saying that he is driving on the Belgaum-Goa Expressway and had to stop to experience the taste of “hard toast."

“By the way, this is Belgaum-Goa expressway. Chai, enjoy it with ghar ka rusk. Called toast, hard toast. It tastes incredible," Sachin said in the video.

In the video, Sachin can also be spotted talking to the local people. Sachin did not forget to take a selfie with the tea seller before leaving.

The video went viral on Instagram in no time, garnering over 3 million views and still counting. Social media users appreciated Sachin for his kind-hearted gesture.

Former India cricketer Dilip Doshi praised Sachin in the comments and wrote, “You made their day."

Another Instagram user commented that the tea seller is certainly fortunate enough as Sachin came to his shop. “That tea seller is definitely someone special…The god himself came at his place for a tea," read the comment.

One user wrote, “The greatest cricketer of all time! And such humbleness!"

Another Instagram user expressed his eagerness to see Sachin in the next edition of the Road Safety Series. “Thanks for entertaining the world even after retirement. I cannot wait for the Legends cup 2023 to see you on the field. Best wishes from South Africa," the comment read.

Sachin was last seen in action in the 2022 edition of the Road Safety World Series. India Legends, under the leadership of Sachin, defeated the legends team from Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the summit clash to win the second season of the event.

