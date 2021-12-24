Watch: Sara Tendulkar Grooves to AP Dhllon's Brown Munde at his Mumbai Concert

Rapper and singer AP Dhillon seems to be on top of his game right now. His chartbusters Majhail and Brown Munde have already made him an internet sensation. From Alia Bhatt to Ranveer Singh, the singer has many popular followers. Sara Tendulkar is also a huge fan of the artist. She recently attended the singer’s Mumbai concert. In a video gaining buzz on the internet, the starkid can be seen grooving to his songs at the concert with Jaaved Jafferi’s daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi.

One of the videos from the Mumbai concert was posted on YouTube, and shows a jam packed audience at the event. The clip, which has garnered over 2.5 lakh views, features Sara and Alaviaa grooving to the singer’s live performance on Brown Munde. Sara is seen wearing a black attire, while Alaviaa donned a white strappy dress.

Currently, Sara is having the time of her life in Goa where she has come to attend the wedding of her close friend. She has been sharing some aesthetic pictures from her Goa time on Instagram. “Laughing because I saw the salad dressing," Sara captioned one of her pictures in which she is munching on some great food at an open cafe.

The photo was showered with tons of heart shaped emojis. Some users called her beauty with brains while others admired her as the most grounded starkid ever. Director Dushyant Kapoor commented “Sundar" while dropping a heart emoji.

Sara also took to her Instagram Stories to share some pictures from her friend’s wedding.

You can’t miss these pictures from Sara’s Insta album. The occasion was her mother Anjali Tendulkar’s birthday. She shared pictures from her childhood with Anjali for the special day.

What do you think of this star-kid?

