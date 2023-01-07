Watch: Sarfaraz Ahmed's Emotional Celebration After Scoring Test Century Against New Zealand

Pakistan might not have won the second Test match against New Zealand but for veteran wicketkeeper-batter Sarfaraz Ahmed the game proved to be a sensational one. Sarfaraz, who recently made a return to the Test side after a gap of eight years, scored a magnificent century in the second match against the Kiwis at the National Stadium in Karachi. And quite understandably, Sarfaraz appeared to be absolutely elated after reaching the three-digit mark on Friday.

The 35-year-old emphatically punched the ground after reaching the milestone. The official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also shared a video of Sarfaraz’s emotional celebration. “This moment. Sarfaraz delivers on his home ground," read the caption.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s ecstatic celebration soon became a talking point as fans and followers of the game lauded the former Pakistan skipper.

A Twitter user felt that the century will now silence Sarfaraz’s critics “Slapped those who said Sarfaraz’s career has finished," the comment read.

Another person expressed his feelings and wrote, “I am literally crying. What a person Sarfaraz Ahmed, love you captain."

One social media user opined that it was undoubtedly the best moment of the second Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand. “Moment of the match," read the comment.

Another person branded Sarfaraz Ahmed’s knock as a ‘scintillating’ one. “This is a scintillating knock from Sarfaraz Ahmed so far. That is the batting approach we need in Test cricket," the tweet read.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s incredible batting also helped him in becoming the Player of the Match as well. In the first innings, he had pulled off a crucial knock of 78. Sarfaraz also emerged as the Player of the Series against New Zealand after claiming 333 runs from two Tests.

“I have been there with the team for four years and unfortunately I did not get a chance but whatever cricket came my way, my effort was to keep playing my game and keep giving performances and if Allah wants then I would get an opportunity and I did get an opportunity, Sarfaraz Ahmed said at the post-match presentation on Friday.

Sarfaraz scored 118 runs in the second innings as Pakistan succeeded in avoiding a defeat against the Tim Southee-led in the Test series. After playing 51 Test matches, Sarfaraz currently has four centuries and 2992 runs under his belt.

