Watch: Senior Tamil Nadu Batter Makes Obscene Gesture After Being 'Mankaded'

The opening match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings gained plenty of attention but unfortunately it came into the limelight for all the wrong reasons. During the match, Chepauk wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan was spotted making an obscene gesture towards the camera after getting ‘Mankaded’ by Nellai spinner Baba Aparajith in the fourth over of the innings. Jagadeesan was out of the crease and this encouraged Aparajith to dislodge the bails.

The 26-year-old was infuriated by the controversial style of dismissal. While walking back to the dugout he turned back in the direction of the bowler and raised his middle finger. Though, Jagadeesan did not stop there as he once again made the obscene gesture after taking off his gloves.

The Marylebone Cricket Club recently modified the contentious run-out dismissal. ‘Mankading’ was moved to Law 38 (Runout) from Law 41 (Unfair play).

In the 2019 edition of the IPL, the Mankad rule created a big debate after veteran Indian bowler Ravichandran Ashwin ran out Rajasthan Royals batter Jos Butler in a similar fashion.

Coming back to the match, the inaugural encounter of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 eventually went on to be decided by a Super Over. Nellai managed to win the match after claiming a victory in the one-over eliminator.

Jagadeesan seemed to be in fine touch as he scored a quickfire 25 off 15 deliveries. He has been an experienced player for Tamil Nadu and has featured in 26 first-class matches, 36 List A games, and 45 T20s for his state team. He has been a member of the Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings since 2018, appearing in two matches in the tournament’s most recent season. Following his obscene gesture, the CSK batter is expected to be penalised by the tournament officials.

Batting first, Nellai had set up a target of 185 runs. Opening batter Laxmesha Suryaprakash (62 off 50 balls) and Sanjay Yadav (87 not out off 47 balls) helped their side in reaching a solid total.

Chasing a stiff target, Chepauk required five runs to win on the penultimate ball. All-rounder Harish Kumar hit a boundary on the final ball of the innings to level the score.

