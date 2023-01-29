WATCH: Senior Women's Team Celebrates Under-19 Win; Harmanpreet Kaur On Cloud Nine

India on Sunday won their maiden ICC title in women’s cricket as a bunch of sprightly and talented teenagers lifted the inaugural U-19 World Cup with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England.

The Shafali Verma-led India U-19 squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle in a global event.

India first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy.

“It is just a proud moment, its our first world cup," said Trisha with stumps in hand after the memorable win.

The win on Sunday also reaffirms India’s dominance at the U-19 level with the boys winning the world title in the Caribbean last year.

Meanwhile, the senior women’s team was watching the action live on a giant screen. Some of them enjoyed the moment when the winning run was hit by their junior counterparts. As Shafali Varma and his girls made their way into the middle, the seniors too started to jump in joy as can be seen in this video.

WATCH:

India’s bowling attack, led by pacer Titas Sadhu and supported by leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra, set up the comprehensive win on Sunday as they blew England away with a clinical display at Senwes Park.

While Sadhu showed that Indian women pace bowling is in safe hands following the retirement of Jhulan Goswami with impressive figures of 4-0-6-2, Chopra too continued her dream run as she snapped two for 13.

Archana Devi also scalped 2 for 17, while Mannat Kashyap (1/13), Shafali(1/16) and Sonam Yadav (1/3) accounted for one wicket each as England were all at sea after being asked to take first strike.

Following a pep talk from India’s Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India came out with a specific plan and executed it perfectly as England’s innings never really took off after being reduced to 16 for three in four overs.

Chasing 69, Shafali started with a boundary off Hannah Baker before launching Sophia Smale for a maximum. But Baker came back to get rid of the India skipper, who was caught by Alexa Stonehouse in the 3rd over.

Her opening and team’s best batter in the tournament, Shweta Sehrawat, also was back in the hut after giving a simple catch to Baker off Grace Scrivens in the fourth over.

Soumya Tiwari (24 not out) and Gongadi Trisha (24) then dug their heels in with a 46-run partnership.

With four runs needed, Trisha was cleaned up by Stonehouse, as Tiwari knocked off the winning runs.

Besides Shafali, Richa Ghosh was the other international cricketer in the U-19 squad.

Earlier, Sadhu bowled 20 dot balls in her quota of four overs. She struck in the fourth ball of the innings with a superb caught and bowled effort to get rid of Liberty Heap (0).

