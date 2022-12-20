Watch: Shadab Khan Grabs a Brilliant Catch Off His Own Bowling in BBL Match Against Perth Scorchers

Pakistan’s star all-rounder Shadab Khan is one of the best fielders in the world. He is known to be a livewire on the field and for affecting brilliant run-outs. Now Shadab has whipped up a storm on social media with his latest efforts in the fielding. During the eighth game of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL), Shadab took a stunning catch off his own bowling to dismiss Aaron Hardie.

BBL shared the video of Shadab’s sparkling catch on Twitter. BBL’s tweet has gone viral with over 10,000 likes on the microblogging site. Netizens are marvelling over Shadab’s exceptional athleticism and his great presence of mind.

Several fans commented under BBL’s tweet and praised Shadab for his excellent fielding skills.

Some even questioned why Shadab was not playing in the ongoing Test series between Pakistan and England.

One fan wrote, “Best player of Pakistan playing in BBL and England is embarrassing them at their home."

Another fan tweeted, “Shaddy is one of the best all-rounders in white ball cricket. He deserves to lead Pakistan in white ball format…He could be a very good and aggressive white ball captain."

While chasing a challenging total of 173 runs, Perth Scorchers got off to a flying start. Perth skipper Faf du Plessis smashed 32 runs off 16 balls and milked the powerplay overs. Perth were further bolstered by Josh Inglis’ 62 off 37 balls. Shadab’s catch came when Perth were cruising towards their target. With 17 needed off 10 balls and with four wickets in hand, Shadab dismissed the big-hitting Aaron Hardie by taking that brilliant catch off his own bowling. Hobart Hurricanes ultimately won the match by 8 runs. It can be said that Shadab changed the course of the match single-handedly with his extraordinary fielding.

Shadab will be an important player for the Hobart Hurricanes in the tournament. Hobart Hurricanes will be aiming to go deep in the showpiece event and lift their first BBL title. Shadab can help Hurricanes in their quest for BBL glory as he is a dependable player who always performs in clutch situations. The Hobart Hurricanes will play their next match against Sydney Sixers on December 22.

