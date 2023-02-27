The Pakistan Super League game between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday saw an exuberant performance by fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. The Lahore skipper was breathing fire right from the beginning of the second innings, while defending a mammoth total of 241. He opened the attack by breaking Peshwar opener Mohammad Haris’ blade into two halves and then, sent the stumps cartwheeling on the very next delivery to give Lahore a sensational start in the game.

The action unfolded right in the first over of Peshawar’s chase with skipper Babar Azam and Haris in the middle. Shaheen began with a pacey fuller delivery, making Haris play the drive. But the ball hit low on his bat and leaves it broken.

On the very next ball, Shaheen bowled a pinpoint Yorker and gets it moved in the air. Haris looked to keep it out but couldn’t save himself from betting clean bowled.

In his next over, Shaheen got rid of Peshawar skipper Babar Azam with a full-length delivery. The batter looked to pay the drive but the ball passed through the gap between the bat and pad and rattled the stumps behind.

The Lahore captain ended up picking up a five-wicket haul, returning brilliant figures of 5 for 40 in four overs. His brilliant performance helped Lahore Qalandars restrict Peshawar Zalmi to 201/9, clinching the game by 40 runs.

Fakhar Zaman top-scored for the Qalandars with a 45-ball 95, smashing three fours and ten sixes in route to the knock. Abdullah Shafique (75) and Sam Billings (47*) also made notable contributions with the bat.

For the Zalmi, Saim Ayub (51) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (55) added 91 runs for the third wicket after Haris (0) and Babar (7) were dismissed within the powerplay. Kohler-Cadmore’s departure triggered a series of wickets for the side.

Besides Shaheen, Zaman Khan (2/28) bagged two wickets while Haris Rauf (1/38) and Rashid Khan (1/49) picked up a wicket each.

