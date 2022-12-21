Home » Cricket Home » News » Watch: Shakib Al Hasan Plays Football With Teammates Wearing Lionel Messi Jersey

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan Plays Football With Teammates Wearing Lionel Messi Jersey

India and Bangladesh will lock horns in the second Test from Thursday in Dhaka

Advertisement

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 21, 2022, 15:00 IST

Dhaka

Shakib Al Hasan seems to be a Lionel Messi fan. (Screen grab)
Shakib Al Hasan seems to be a Lionel Messi fan. (Screen grab)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is over. We have got our champions: Argentina. But, looks like the football fever is not settling down anytime soon.

A video of Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is proof.

Ahead of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh, Shakib was seen sweating it out on the field and he was seeing football with his teammates and no prizes for guessing the jersey he was wearing.

Of course, it was Argentina’s number 10, which belongs to the magical Lionel Messi.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

Watch the video here:

Wild celebrations are being held in Argentina post the team’s world cup title win in Qatar with millions dotting up its streets. After all, the team won their first world title in 36 years.

Argentina defeated defending champions France in a thriller with the contest being called as the best ever world cup final in history. The nail-biting clash saw both teams at 3-3 after extra time.

The Argentinians prevailed in the penalty shootout though. Messi scored a brace for Argentina while France’s Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick, becoming the second man ever to do so in a summit clash.

The 35-year-old took home the Golden Ball for the best player of the World Cup, and finished a goal behind Mbappe in the race for the Golden Boot.

Meanwhile, the 2nd between India and Bangladesh is all set to begin from December 22 in Dhaka. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and pacer Navdeep Saini have been ruled out of the final Test match.

Advertisement

The tourists lead the two-match series 1-0.

India’s squad for the 2nd Test against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C), Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, and Jaydev Unadkat

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

Follow us on

first published: December 21, 2022, 15:00 IST
last updated: December 21, 2022, 15:00 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+11PHOTOS

Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora Among Stars Who Gave The Sexiest Swimwear Looks In 2022

+12PHOTOS

Taimur Ali Khan Turns Six: Here's A Roundup Of The Star Kid's Most Adorable And Cutest Pictures