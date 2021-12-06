Watch: Shakib Al Hasan Slides on Covers as Rain Washes Out Day 2 of 2nd Test

With weather permitting just 6.2 overs of play during the second day of the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan, the players of the two teams were forced to spend time in their respective dressing rooms waiting for the conditions to improve on Sunday. The Test got underway from Saturday but only 63.2 overs have been possible after Pakistan opted to bat at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Shakib had enough though.

Having waited enough, the Bangladesh allrounder summoned his inner child and to the delight of his fans, began sliding on the wet covers in place to prevent the field from getting wet.

A clip of Shakib skidding on the covers has gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

Watch the video below:

Play on Day 3 has also been delayed with the players reportedly haven’t even left their hotel rooms. The conditions are though better than Day 2 but it’s still raining and the ground remains under covers.

Pakistan have made 188/2 with captain Babar Azam unbeaten on 71 off 1123 while Azhar Ali completing his half-century during the time play was possible on Sunday. He’s batting on 52 off 136.

Meanwhile, there’s some controversy surrounding Shakib’s selection in Bangladesh squad for the New Zealand tour. As per reports, he doesn’t want to be part of the away two-match Test series.

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan has said Shakib will have to inform them officially and specify a reason for opting out of the tour.

Advertisement

“He hasn’t informed us officially. He told us unofficially," Hassan said. “We told him to inform us officially. He has to give a reason. Shakib contributes with either bat or ball. He strengthens the team combination. There’s no substitute for Shakib."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here