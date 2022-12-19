WATCH: Shakib Al Hasan Spotted on Dhaka Streets Donning Argentina Jersey After Messi & Co Lift FIFA World Cup 2022

Lionel Messi & Co scripted history on Sunday after thumping France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Doha. The trophy returned to Argentina after 36 long years after La Albiceleste defeated France 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out.

Messi scored twice and France striker Kylian Mbappe hit a hat-trick as a thrilling World Cup final finished 3-3 after extra time at the Lusail Stadium. In an extraordinary night of high drama, Argentinian substitute Gonzalo Montiel stroked home the winning spot-kick to seal an agonising shoot-out loss for defending champions France.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Ruled Out of 2nd Test Against Bangladesh in Dhaka: Report

Advertisement

Football fans across the globe were elated over Messi’s glorious achievement. Celebrations were all across India and in neighbouring countries. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Test captain Shakib Al Hasan was also spotted on Dhaka streets, donning the Argentina team jersey.

A video of him driving his car in Argentina’s jersey went viral on social media. As the fans were on the roads after the FIFA World Cup final, Shakib was passing by when he grabbed the attention. People took out their phones to snap the Bangladesh all-rounder and in return, he waved at the happy fans.

Shakib returned to Dhaka with his team after losing the first Test to India by 188 runs in Chattogram. They are gearing up for the next game, starting Thursday in Mirpur.

Talking about the FIFA World Cup final, the Argentinians looked to be cruising to victory until Mbappe scored twice in the 80th and 81st minutes to level it at 2-2.

ALSO READ | PAK vs ENG: 18-year-old Rehan Ahmed Becomes Youngest Men’s Player to Claim a Fifer on Test Debut

Advertisement

France looked the likelier team to go on and win it, but Messi put Argentina 3-2 ahead in extra-time after poking home from close range after Lautaro Martinez’s shot was parried by France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

But there was more drama two minutes from the end of extra-time when Montiel conceded a penalty for handball.

Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Mbappe stepped up to score from the spot for the second time to take the game to penalties.

Advertisement

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here