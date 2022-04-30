Watch: Shardul Thakur And Axar Patel Hilariously Enact Famous Scene From Bollywood Movie Sholay

Shardul Thakur and his Delhi Capitals teammates have starred in a hilarious video in which they can be seen enacting a famous scene from a popular Hindi movie Sholay. The clip was shared on social media by the franchise which drew funnier comments from fans.

The scene in question is an exchange between villain Gabbar, dacoit and one Thakur Baldev Singh, a former law enforcement officer.

Shardul can be seen repeating the dialogue of Baldev Singh as others including Axar Patel, Anrich Norje play the role of the villain, uttering his famous line “Ye Haath Humko De De Thakur (Give these hands to me).

Watch the hilarious video below

Meanwhile, DC will return to action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium in what will be their eighth match of the season. The Rishabh Pant-led team has been struggling for consistency having won four and lost as many matches so far in IPL 2022.

Consequently, they are sixth in the 10-team points table as of now. They are yet to win two matches in a row but will hope to address it against LSG having beaten Kolkata Knight Riders in their most recent encounter.

However, DC skipper Pant isn’t too worried about the points table. “We are not thinking about the points table and take one game at a time. We have to be more clear with our plans and that is something we can improve," Pant had said after the win over KKR.

DC will have their task cut out against LSG who are currently third in the standings with six wins and three defeats from nine matches. This will be the second meeting between the two teams with LSG having emerged victorious earlier this month by six wickets.

