Shikhar Dhawan Leads India's Celebration As Team Dances to 'Bolo Ta Ra Rara' | WATCH

With a dominating victory against South Africa in the final ODI of the three-match series, India secured their fifth consecutive series win in the format. Three of these wins have come under stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan, who led the way not just on the field but in celebrating India’s sensational triumphs as well.

Following the win against the Proteas, Dhawan continued this tradition of giving fans a rare glimpse into the locker room celebrations. The skipper shared a hilarious post on Instagram where the Team India players can be seen swaying to a popular Punjabi song ‘Bolo Tara Ra Ra’ by renowned musician Daler Mehndi.

Dhawan’s video has already received over 4.8 million views and has gone viral. India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, IPL powerhouse Rajasthan Royals (RR), Indian Kabbadi Player Rahul Chaudhary, and many others also dropped their comments to Dhawan’s video.

In the series-deciding encounter on Tuesday, Team India produced a sensational all-around performance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The Indian spinners combined to deteriorate the South African batting unit and they were bowled out for 99 runs, their lowest ODI total against India and the fourth lowest in ODIs. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Washington Sundar shared eight wickets amongst them. Kuldeep scalped his third four-wicket haul against South Africa.

The chase, which was as routine as it gets, was completed by Team India in the 20th over. India had a few hiccups early on as Dhawan was stranded in the middle of the pitch and was run out after a mix-up with his opening partner Shubhman Gill. Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan also failed to capitalize and perished early. However, Gill and Shreyas Iyer then notched up a match-winning partnership to take India home.

India had already won the match on the field with a bowling effort that brought South Africa’s persistent vulnerability against spin to the fore. The Tenda Bavuma side looked vulnerable and folded inside the 100-run mark for the second time in the year.

The loss will have heavy repercussions for the Proteas as they are reeling at the 11th position in the Super League table. The Proteas will have to finish in the top eight if they want to gain direct qualification for the ICC 2023 World Cup.

