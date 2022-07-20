WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India Arrives in Trinidad for 3-match ODI Series

Team India has arrived in the Caribbean for the three-match ODI series, starting Friday. The team will be led by Shikhar Dhawan as regular captain Rohit Sharma has been given a rest following the tour of England. The Men in Blue will lock horns with the West Indies in the ODIs from July 22 to July 27. All three matches will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

On Wednesday, the BCCI shared a video on social media in which the Indian players could be seen checking into the team hotel in Trinidad.

Advertisement

“Trinidad - WE ARE HERE! #TeamIndia | #WIvIND," the caption of the video read.

Most of the big guns, who featured in England ODIs have been rested. Besides Rohit, the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant have been rested for the series while Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah won’t feature in the entire tour.

Once again, the youngsters have found themselves in the mix. In the absence of senior players, youngsters like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda and Arshdeep Singh have been picked in the squad. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named as Dhawan’s deputy.

Meanwhile, West Indies have recalled their seasoned all-rounder and former captain Jason Holder for the ODIs against India. He returns to the side after missing the Bangladesh Series to help manage his workload as one all-format players.

Advertisement

“As we all know Jason is one of the leading all-around cricketers in the world and we’re happy to have him back in the team. He will be refreshed, re-energized and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field as well," said chief selector Desmond Haynes.

Here are the squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Advertisement

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (Captain) Shai Hope (Vice Captain) Shamarh Brooks Keacy Carty Jason Holder Akeal Hosein Alzarri Joseph Brandon King Kyle Mayers Gudakesh Motie Keemo Paul Rovman Powell Jayden Seales.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here