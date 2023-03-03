Watch: Shoaib Malik's Bizarre Dismissal Against Peshawar Zalmi In PSL

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik would really want to forget his outing against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Wednesday, March 1. Malik, who is now plying his trade for Karachi Kings in PSL, not only ended up on the losing side in the game but he was also at the receiving end of a peculiar dismissal. Malik, while facing a short delivery from Aamer Jamal, attempted to play a pull shot. However, the Pakistan all-rounder could not time it properly and as a result, the bat slipped out of his hand while playing the shot in the 11th over of the Karachi innings. The ball went high up in the air and Jamal did not make any mistake in completing the catch. Following the dismissal, Jamal did not forget to give a send-off to Malik with his trademark celebration.

The official Twitter handle of the Pakistan Super League also shared a video of Shoaib Malik’s bizarre dismissal. “Safely caught! Jamal gets Malik," the tweet read.

Advertisement

Shoaib Malik previously triggered a buzz during Peshawar Zalmi’s first-leg meeting against Karachi Kings. Karachi pacer Mohammad Amir was spotted reacting angrily after getting smashed for a boundary by Babar Azam in the match. After the match, Malik had opened up on the matter.

Also Read: Australian Captain Steve Smith’s Catching Drill in Delhi

“The respect element shouldn’t be missing. I’ve seen Amir, Imad, Babar… whenever they meet, they greet each other with respect. In this room, you won’t be compatible in the same way with everyone. Some would gel up well, you’d like some and you might not like some others. But that would only be on professional basis. I’m sure you all respect each other too," Shoaib Malik said during a press conference after the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to Wednesday’s contest, Shoaib Malik’s dismissal proved to be too costly for Karachi Kings who were reduced to 81/4. The 41-year-old could only score one run in the match. Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi registered a mammoth total of 197/5. West Indies batter Rovman Powell emerged as Peshawar’s highest scorer with 64. Mohammad Amir claimed four wickets in the game. The Karachi-based franchise could eventually manage to reach a total of 173. Aamer Jamal and Azmatullah Omarzai scalped three wickets each to earn a 24-run win for Peshawar.

Karachi Kings, with just two wins in seven games, are now placed in fifth position in the Pakistan Super League standings. Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, now occupy the fourth spot on the points table.

Get the latest Cricket News here