Watch: Shreyas Iyer Struggles for Words During Interview After Fabulous Performance Against Windies

India batter Shreyas Iyer has been putting out some splendid performances in the 50-over format of the game. In the absence of the big stars, Iyer has taken up the responsibility against West Indies playing back-to-back impressive knocks in the ongoing ODI series. His half-centuries in the first two fixtures were crucial in helping India to win the matches and seal the series.

However, the Mumbai batter has still not managed to cement his position in the side as the opportunities are limited and a place in the squad is hard to get. It appears that Iyer’s challenge is not just securing a spot in the team, but also finding the right words during an interview.

After India secured the nail-biting second ODI, Iyer gave an on-field interview in which he discussed how the work he did off the field had aided him to play some crucial knocks under pressure.

“This is a replica of the work that you do off the field," Iyer said, before swiftly realizing that the word he was seeking was ‘result’ and not “replica".

“Yaar replica nahi, it’s the wrong word, whatever you see on the field is the result of what you do off the field," an agitated Iyer added.

While his place in India’s T20I squad for the upcoming World Cup in Australia in October is still up in the air, he is making a concerted effort to dispel that doubt whenever he gets an opportunity.

Iyer played a responsible knock of 54 runs off 57 balls in the first ODI, which helped India secure a three-run victory.

In the second ODI, India faced an early collapse as Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Suryakumar Yadav all returned to the hutch with just 79 runs on the board. The duo of Iyer and Sanju Samson then stitched together a 99-run partnership to put India back in the game.

Iyer’s responsible knock of 63 runs from 71 deliveries was pivotal for India to clinch the match with just two balls to spare. However, he was disappointed with his dismissal as he was trapped LBW by Alzarri Joseph and could not bat till the end.

“I was really happy with the score which I got today but really unhappy with the way I was dismissed. I thought I could have taken the team through easily but very unfortunate with the wicket. Hopefully, I score a century in the next game," the 27-year-old said.

