WATCH: Shubman Gills Smashes Maiden County Hundred off 123 Balls Against Sussex

Indian batter Shubman Gill has added another feather to his cap. On Tuesday, he smashed his maiden County hundred while batting for Glamorgan against Sussex in Hove. He reached the three-figure mark in 123 deliveries while his team went past 250 for the loss of four wickets in the first innings.

Gill scored a magnificent 119 runs off 139 deliveries before his mistimed lofted shot over mid-wicket landed straight into the hands of Sean Hunt off Jack Carson’s delivery. His innings was comprised of 16 boundaries and two sixes.

The 23-year-old Indian batter was unbeaten for 91 at stumps on Day 1. On Tuesday morning, Gill didn’t take much time to get to the three-figure score, notching up his maiden County hundred at a strike rate in excess of 80.

The video of Gill getting to his maiden County ton was shared on the Glamorgan’s Twitter handle. Overall, it was his eighth century in 38th first-class game.

“Century!!! Shubman Gill makes a maiden Glamorgan century. 123 balls, 12 fours, 2 sixes. Well batted, Shubman," the caption of the video read.

While Gill top-scored with 119, skipper David Lloyd also contributed with a 64-ball 56. Wicketkeeper Chris Cooke was unbeaten for 50 and James Harris was batting for 7 as Glamorgan posted 346/6 at lunch break.

Earlier this month, Gill made his English county debut against Worcestershire, scoring an impressive 92 runs in the first innings. He put on an 82-run second wicket stand with Edward Byrom. However, the rain was affected by rain and ended in a draw.

The right-hand batter has been in great nick this year so far. He had a great IPL 2022 season with Gujarat Titans, scoring 483 runs in 16 games. He ended as the fifth-highest scorer of the tournament.

Later in August, he smashed his maiden ODI century against Zimbabwe, smashing an unbeaten 130 in Harare. He was adjudged the Player of the Series for registering 245 runs in three innings in Harare.

So far, he has amassed 3121 runs in First-class cricket with 8 tons and 15 fifties, averaging more than 50.

