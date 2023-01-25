Watch: Six or Double-Hundred? Suryakumar Yadav's Gesture to Centurion Rohit Sharma Mystifies Fans

India captain Rohit Sharma has ended his century drought in ODIs with a marvellous effort in Indore on Tuesday. It was his 30th such score in the format as the opener scored 101 off 78 with the help of 13 fours and five sixes against New Zealand in the third and final ODI played at the Holkar Stadium.

With that century, Rohit has also equalled Australia legend Ricky Ponting’s record of 30 ODI tons with the pair now joint-third in the all-time list of ODI century makers after Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (46).

With Rohit completing his 100th run in the 26th over, the fans at the venue along with his India team-mates in the dug-out began applauding him for getting to the milestone - his first since January 2020.

However, the gesture from a smiling Suryakumar Yadav stood out. The India middle-order batter made a similar gesture as that when the umpire signals for a six. However, it was anybody’s guess what he meant by that.

Few fans speculated that SKY was asking his captain to go for a double-century or was he pulling his leg for not getting to the milestone with a six?

Apart from Rohit, Shubman Gill also continued his brilliant run in the format, hitting a century as well with the pair adding 212 runs for the first wicket. That effort from the two openers was enough for India to finish with a massive score of 385/9 despite the stutter.

And New Zealand kept India on the edge with opener Devon Conway hitting a brilliant century - 138 off 100 - to keep his team in the contest. However, Shardul Thakur’s three-wicket burst put India in the ascendancy and when Conway departed in the 32nd over, the match firmly was in the home team’s grip.

While the focus will now shift towards the T20Is with the two teams squaring off in a three-match series starting Friday. Rohit will next be seen in action during the Australia Test series as he has been rested from the T20Is.

